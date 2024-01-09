KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts in the Kansas City metro will remain closed Wednesday following Tuesday’s winter storm.

Kansas City-area residents woke up to several inches of snow Tuesday morning, with some seeing nearly 11 inches of powder.

On the Missouri side, Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, North Kansas City, Raytown, Kearney, Platte County and the Belton School District announced they will be closed Wednesday.

Park Hill, Harrisonville, Hickman Mills, Excelsior Springs, Ray-Pec and Blue Springs school districts will have an AMI day or remote learning.

On the Kansas side, KCK Public Schools, Lawrence, Bonner Springs/Edwardsville, Leavenworth, Lansing, Eudora, Basehor Linwood, Spring Hill and Gardner Edgerton schools announced they will be closed Wednesday.

For a complete list of closings, see here.

The main concern for Tuesday night and Wednesday is a refreeze causing slick conditions.

A refreeze could cause black ice.