KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts across the Kansas City metro have announced they will be closed Thursday due to the upcoming winter storm.

The FOX4 Weather Team said temperatures will start falling Wednesday night and snow will return between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday around the region.

Snow showers will end completely by midday Friday. Totals for the area are a broad 4-8″ through the I-70 corridor, with lesser totals to the southeast and extreme northern counties.

Most of the Kansas City area will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Lee’s Summit Schools announced there will be no in-person or virtual learning for Thursday. The school district also announced Kindergarten kickoff events will be postponed until Tuesday, March 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Center School District buildings will be closed Thursday. The district said this will be an AMI day with lessons posted for students to complete from home.

The Hickman Mills School District announced Thursday will be a virtual learning day for students.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City will conduct remote operations on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Basehor-Linwood, Leavenworth and Lansing schools in Kansas will be closed Thursday.

All Johnson County, Kansas Library locations will be closed Thursday due to weather conditions.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more closings and delays are announced.

For a full list of closings and delays, click here.