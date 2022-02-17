KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts are cancelling classes Friday after a record snowfall hit the Kansas City metro Thursday.

Much of the metro has received nearly 10 inches of snow.

Kansas City broke a century-old record for daily snowfall for Feb. 17 by reaching 6.4 inches around noon. The previous record was set back in 1893 with 6 inches on Feb. 17.

Olathe, Shawnee Mission, Lawrence, Leavenworth and Lansing schools have all announced they will be closed Friday due to weather.

In Missouri, Harrisonville Schools have announced it will be closed Friday due to winter weather.

Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs and Park Hill schools have all moved to virtual learning for Friday due to weather.

Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools has announced Friday is a “teacher work day” with no classes for students.

Raytown Schools will be closed Friday for parent teacher conferences.

Spring Hill Schools and Bonner Springs USD 204 are closed through Monday in observance of President’s Day on Monday.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools will be closed Friday for Family Advocacy Day, which the district announced will be virtual due to weather.

Here are snow reports the National Weather Service has received as of 3 p.m.:

KANSAS

Bonner Springs — 8.5 inches

De Soto — 10 inches

Kansas City, Kansas — 9.3 inches

Lawrence — 8 inches

Linwood — 8 inches

Leavenworth — 5 inches

Lenexa — 8.8 inches

Merriam — 9.3 inches

Olathe — 8 inches

Overland Park — 8.5 inches

Shawnee — 10 inches

Spring Hill — 6.5 inches

MISSOURI

Blue Springs — 8.5 inches

Gladstone — 7.5 inches

Grain Valley — 5.5 inches

Independence — 7 inches

Kansas City (Westport) — 9 inches

Kansas City (Zona Rosa) — 8 inches

Kearney — 4.5 inches

Lake Waukomis — 8 inches

Lee’s Summit — 7.5 inches

Liberty — 6 inches

Parkville — 8.5 inches

Platte City — 7 inches

Pleasant Hill — 3.2 inches

Raytown — 6.8 inches