KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts in the Kansas City metro will remain closed Thursday or are moving to virtual learning due to snow packed roadways and extreme cold.

Much of the metro saw at least three inches or more of snow Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for some parts of the region, particularly those to the southeast of the metro, that will see another wave of snow later Wednesday night and overnight.

In Missouri, due to extreme cold and continued hazardous road conditions, Kansas City, Raytown, Odessa and Independence public schools all announced they will remain closed Thursday.

The Warrensburg School District has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the weather.

Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Ray-Pec and Belton public schools will have a virtual learning day Thursday.

UMKC announced its campus will return to normal operations Thursday.

On the Kansas side, Olathe, Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, Spring Hill, De Soto and Gardner Edgerton schools announced there will be no classes Thursday. In Kansas City, Kansas, KCK Public Schools and the Turner School District have announced they will be closed Thursday.

