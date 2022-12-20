KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers around the Kansas City metro were checking off their grocery lists Tuesday before snow and dangerous temperatures move through this week.

“Let’s just not go outside,” Hen House shopper Nolan Allen said.

“In the parking lot, I had to park all the way in the back today,” shopper Dasani Jenkins said.

Tricia Wood said she has no plans to get out in the brutal cold, so she stocked up on all the basics her family will need for a few days at home.

“Bread and milk and cereal, things for the next few days,” Wood said.

Allen has to go into work Thursday but said he’s got a plan to keep warm.

“Gonna put on some long johns, put on some Carhart pants, you know the whole thing,” Allen said.

And if customers weren’t shopping for a couple of snow days, they were loading up their carts with all the holiday meal classics.

“Well, we’re gonna have ham. My wife makes this fabulous macaroni salad, and then we’re gonna get some Jack Stack baked beans and Jello molds, dinner rolls,” one customer said.

Hen House stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.

