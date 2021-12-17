Kansas City area small business hope to capitalize on last shopping weekend before Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Christmas just a week away, the clock is ticking for people to find the perfect gifts for loved ones and local businesses hope to capitalize on this final shopping weekend.

Small businesses in the Kansas City metro tell FOX4 the nationwide shipping issues and inflation have impacted sales.

Whether you’ve waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts, this is the final full weekend for shoppers to grab gifts and it’s this final rush that small businesses at the Merry Market at City Market hope to capitalize on.

“Many of these businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, as we have,” said Katie Mabry Van Dieren, owner and curator of Strawberry Swing. “Many of these makers literally make half of their salary at this event for the whole year.”

As many big box stores have struggled to get supplies or product due to supply chain issues, it has also impacted small businesses too.

“Many of my vendors, they, for instance candle makers, many of them weren’t able to get their glass jars they fill the wax in,” Dieren said.

Yal and Yana owner Beth massey has even felt the impact of inflation.

“I don’t have my hottest selling item tonight because I wasn’t able to get the materials in time,” she said. “I have not raised my prices. There are several materials that I get for my products that have skyrocketed because of the shortages.

But despite some of the challenges this year. Some shop owners say business has boomed thanks to people choosing to shop local.

“I think more people are shopping local now because they understand why it’s important and it keeps the money here in our community,” Dieren said.

“If you’re one of the last minute shoppers and you want to support local businesses, there are about 80 local artists and vendors set up at the Merry Market at City Market and they’ll be open Saturday and Sunday.