Kansas City area tattoo artist helping breast cancer survivors restore confidence

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — For those who have fought breast cancer and won, many are left with battle scars.

Kara Gutierrez, owner of Spot On Beauty, who specializes in permanent cosmetics is helping bring normalcy back to these women’s lives.

“After they are healed, I love the texts that I get, they say I looked at myself normal and forgot I had breast cancer,” Gutierrez said. “I feel like I’m right there with them and I’m complete and I’m riding the energy wave with them all the way through.”

It’s called hyper-realistic areola tattooing and is something she has perfected over the years.

She credits her passion for this special work to her aunt, who is a 10-year breast cancer survivor.

“Having the knowledge of color theory, tattooing scars, how to tattoo scars, it is the coolest thing ever, it just pops up right before your eyes. It needs to be more people out there who can do it,” Gutierrez said.

She estimates she’s tattooed areolas on close to 2,000 women who endured mastectomies and breast reconstruction. Those surgeries consist of areola removal.

“I thought, no I can live with the scar. The more that I thought about it, the more that I wanted my old life back,” said Linda Pulse, who is a breast cancer survivor. “Once you go through the cancer and all the treatments, you think, how can I feel normal again. I wanted to feel like a woman again. They look so real.”

Pulse was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer two years ago and at first was hesitant to get the permanent ink.

Gutierrez recommends women interested to heavily research the artist for quality work. She also does removal and corrections.

Spot On Beauty Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Sunday, October 10 from noon to 7 p.m. at the shop off Blue Parkway in Lee’s Summit.

One hundred percent of proceeds will go towards tattoo appointments for breast cancer survivors, whether they have insurance or not.

The money will be raised from small custom tattoos and flash sheets for breast cancer.