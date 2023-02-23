KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Blue Summit, Missouri woman was sentenced Thursday in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting of Zachary Jewell.

Sarah Devera was sentenced to 15 years in prison on one count of voluntary manslaughter. A second count of armed criminal action was dismissed.

Devera pleaded guilty last month to the voluntary manslaughter charge.

On Feb. 12, 2021, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Inter City Fire Protection District at 1702 Blue Ridge Blvd. for a reported shooting. The deputy found fire responders performing life-saving measures on the victim, later identified as Jewell.

Jewell was then taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Responders in the fire station reportedly heard Devera banging on the door that evening.

“I shot him! I shot him!” she screamed.

Devera dropped Jewell off at the station and then left in the truck she came in, according to court documents. She was arrested the next day.

Investigators talked to Devera’s neighbor, who stated he heard a male and female arguing loudly. He said the man sounded more aggressive. He then heard a gunshot, quick footsteps and then a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. Surveillance video showed a similar scene.

Devera told investigators that their relationship had grown physically abusive. She said she thought Jewell was going to shoot her, so she fired first. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed a gunshot wound to the upper left chest.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

However, investigators did not find a firearm with Jewell. Detectives said Devera’s statements also did not match up with surveillance video.