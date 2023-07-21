KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro woman has some big news to share at a family reunion.

The woman won $1 million on a scratchers ticket bought at a gas station near Longview Road and Winchester.

The lucky lady decided to keep the news under wraps until she can share the news with everyone.

“I’ve only told close family so far,” the winner explained. “I’m going to wait to tell all the relatives at our family reunion!”

The winner says she plans to buy her mom a house and share the winnings with her family.