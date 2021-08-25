Kansas City area youth boxers bring home gold from Junior Olympics

LENEXA, Kan. — Four youth boxers from the Kansas City metro took the fight world by storm recently, walking away with two gold and two silver medals at the Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas.

“It’s really great, I was very happy to win my first gold medal,” said Nasir Clinton, who’s currently ranked second in the nation for the 12-year-old, 101 lb weight class. “The last two Junior Olympics I lost and I came back in this year and I won the whole thing.”

Melvin Wesley, Jr. took gold for the 13-year-old, 85-lb-weight class.

“My dream is to qualify for the Olympics, win the gold medal then I want to turn pro,” Wesley, Jr. told FOX4. “And once I turn pro, I want to be the best fighter there is and be undisputed in three weight classes and then, when I’m like 38, I’ll retire.”

Wesley Jr.’s dad, Master Melvin Wesley, has been training the young men for quite some time at his gym, Pound 4 Pound Elite Boxing Academy, in Lenexa.

“They’ve been coming here since they were little-bitty, five years ago, they were about seven or eight,” Wesley said. “They’ve been sticking with me for a while and now everything‘s turning out the way it’s supposed to.”

Nehemiah Snype and Aldo Gonzalez, also members of the Lenexa gym, each brought home silver medals from the Junior Olympics.

All of the young men will compete next week at Silver Glove Nationals at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.