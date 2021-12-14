Kansas City Art Institute taps a Smithsonian director as next president

The Kansas City Art Institute has curated its 25th president from one of the nation’s best known institutions.

Ruki Neuhold-Ravikumar, acting director of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Museum of Design and an award-winning graphic designer, will take over leadership of KCAI on July 1. She succeeds Tony Jones, who is retiring after seven years as president of the four-year private college of art and design.

“For seven years, Tony has worked tirelessly as a champion for this college and led a complete transformation of the campus,” Sue Nerman, chair of KCAI’s board, said in a Tuesday email. “Thanks to his efforts, the school is poised for great things ahead.”

According to the email to the college’s constituents, Neuhold-Ravikumar currently manages more than 100 full-time employees and a collection of 215,000 design objects spanning 31 centuries at the nation’s only museum devoted exclusively to historic and contemporary design.

Previously, she served as acting under secretary for education at the Smithsonian Institution from November 2019 to May 2021. That role included leading the Smithsonian’s response to the distance learning needs of teachers, students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.