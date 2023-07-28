KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Murals are a part of downtown Kansas City’s identity.

They’re all over the area featuring the Royals, Chiefs, and local businesses. But one local artist is on a mission to pain a new 30×30 foot mural honoring the Chiefs of past and present.

“I never know what I’m going to paint next,” said Steven Bohall, whose artwork can be seen all over the city.

Some spots include the “Fill Your Glass with Kansas City” sign at Rockhill Grille at 20th and Grand, signage at Power and Light’s County Road Ice House, Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar in Westport, and several paintings and lettering at J. Rieger & Co in the East Bottoms.

His next project, however, comes with a lot more fanfare: a tribute to the Super Bowl winning Chiefs of past and present. He has a rendering on a piece of paper, but if all goes to plan, it’ll be a massive spectacle at a parking lot owned by J. Rieger.

“Lamar Hunt, obviously the founder in the center, and then the coaches around him. Then, of course, the Super Bowl players,” said Bohall when describing the artwork.

Current players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco, and Willie Gay would be depicted alongside former stars like Len Dawson, Otis Taylor, Bobby Bell, and Buck Buchanan. A total of 15 portraits, plus the Chiefs logo and the words “Super Bowl Champions.”

Unlike other Chiefs murals in the city, including the one at 17th and Main, Bohall says his will have more detail.

“There’s a lot of great murals, but they’re kind of non-descript. I want to be able to get their faces in it because I’m pretty good at portraits,” he said.

But it comes at a cost: $20,000. Bohall says it averages about $20 per square foot.

He originally had someone sponsoring him, but that fell through. J. Rieger is only providing the space to him since he’s done a lot of work for them. So, he’s now turning to the fans.

If he gets enough money, he’d start painting immediately with the hope of completing the entire thing in one month. A lofty goal, but he knows the power of the Kingdom.

“I’d like to see a display of them for a long-lasting generation,” he said.

A GoFundMe is up and running for anyone wanting to see Bohall’s mural come to life (and take a selfie in front of when football season starts).