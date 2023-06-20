KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The biggest display of heart in Kansas City is gearing up for another year.

Planning is already underway for the 2024 Parade of Hearts, and more than 100 artists are needed for the event.

The idea hit metro streets in 2022, as a way to support artists and show everyone a little love during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Parade of Hearts was an overwhelming success and raised $2.56 million dollars for charity.

“Our artists did such incredible work representing diverse cross- section of greater Kansas City — in geography, culture, age, gender and ethnicity – and we were honored to bring their designs to life. As a direct result of the overwhelming popularity and public support, we are thrilled to announce that this project will continue in 2024– a continued reminder of our region’s creativity and generosity,” Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director for Parade of Hearts, said.

The Parade of Hearts will return in full force for 2024, with more than 100 painted hearts expected to be on display. The issue now is finding creative people to share their talents.

Artists of all experience levels are asked to submit their designs to be considered for the next round. Each person can submit up to two designs online at theparadeofheart.com. The deadline to apply is August 15th, 2023.

Every artist picked gets a $2,000 stipend to create their heart.

Revenue from Parade of Hearts in 2023 and 2024 benefits local artists via stipend and marketing support, as well as The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network and The Family Conservancy.