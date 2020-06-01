Kansas City asking for residents’ ideas on coming back strong from pandemic

View of downtown Kansas City from the National World War I Museum on December 16, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images for Legendary Pictures)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas City government are asking for input from city residents on how to best bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, and they’ve created a tool specially for your ideas.

The goal is to get direct feedback, which could be used for policymaking and planning, according to a statement from the city. It’s a way to easily hear from residents while maintaining social distancing.

“I encourage all Kansas Citians with ideas on issues ranging from COVID recovery to delivery of basic services to building a more equitable community to submit their thoughts,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “I look forward to reviewing these ideas with my City Council colleagues.”

People can submit their ideas online through the interactive platform, Lawmaker.

Ideas will be gathered from June 1 – June 30.

This platform also will serve as a test run. Officials are hoping to see if this platform will become a new virtual town hall going forward.