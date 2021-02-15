Kansas City asks downtown buildings to go dark Monday night to conserve energy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an effort to conserve electricity, Kansas City leaders are asking for the downtown skyline to go dark Monday night.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Monday afternoon that the city is communicating with downtown partners, requesting that they turn off exterior lights that normally cast the city in a colorful glow.

City Hall will also turn off all exterior lights, the mayor said.

Dozens of buildings downtown are typically lit up every night, including Union Station, the Bartle Hall Pylons, the downtown Marriot hotel, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and more.

Union Station said Monday night that its usual red, white and blue Presidents Day lighting display has been canceled, and exterior building lights will instead be dimmed.

The city’s request comes after several local power companies performed rolling, temporary blackouts as a way to conserve energy during Monday’s record cold temperatures.

The companies are acting in accordance with a request from Southwest Power Pool Inc. The organization oversees power distribution across 14 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

Thousands of customers with Evergy, Kansas City Board of Public Utilities and Independence Power & Light all experienced these blackouts, and the utility companies are still urging people to conserve energy through at least Wednesday.

You can conserve energy in your home by:

Turn thermostats a little cooler (65-68 degrees). Avoid the use of electric space heaters.

Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

When possible, delay non-essential uses of energy washing drying clothes, washing dishes and bathing to non-peak hours, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Use low-temperature cooking methods and avoid opening the oven door if it’s on.