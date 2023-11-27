KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City now plans to build its own jail instead of partnering with Jackson County, the city is now asking residents to weigh in.

A Kansas City committee wants to gather feedback on multiple aspects of the new Municipal Rehabilitation and Detention Center, including:

How big the center should be,

The ratio of mental health to detention beds,

Financing for the project, and

Where it’s located.

“The City Council’s Special Committee on the Municipal Rehabilitation and Detention Center has been working hard to make recommendations to the full council on the size, scope, financing, and location of a new facility,” Councilman Crispin Rea said.

“We will be engaging in robust community engagement and we hope to complete this important work by the end of January. I believe we can identify a solution that improves our municipal criminal justice system for defendants and victims, increases public safety, and reduces detentions and recidivism.”

The city is hosting six community engagement sessions, one in each district, to gather residents’ feedback:

First District:

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5-8:30 p.m.

Staley Farms Golf Club

10310 N. Olive Avenue

Second District:

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.

Northland Neighborhoods, Inc.

5340 Choteau Trafficway

Third District:

Monday, Dec. 11, 5:30-7 p.m.

Gregg Klice Community Center

1600 E. 17th Terrace

Fourth District:

Tuesday Nov. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Garrison Community Center

1124 E. 5th Street

Fifth District:

Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

Southeast Community Center

4201 E. 63rd Street

Sixth District:

Monday, Dec. 4, 5:30-7 p.m.

Unity Temple on the Plaza

707 W 47th Street

If you can’t make it to any of the meetings, Kansas City residents can get more information and submit feedback online.

Kansas City closed its own jail near the Truman Sports Complex in 2009, and for 10 years, city detainees stayed at the Regional Correctional Center, a building next to the Jackson County Detention Center.

But the city’s agreement with Jackson County to house detainees ended in 2019, and since then Kansas City has been leaning on rural counties for bed space.

For several years, the city and county had been negotiating on a joint facility since Jackson County needs to solve overcrowding at its deteriorating facilities and Kansas City needs somewhere to house detainees.

But in September, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city will build its own jail instead.

The mayor said the county’s requirements would “materially limit the extent of shared facilities, place undetermined financial liability on the city and require city approval” in a matter of days.

Lucas said the county wanted Kansas City to take financial liability for any over-budget construction costs. The agreement would have also required Kansas City to cover the cost of the facility.

The mayor said Jackson County also wanted most of the facility’s operations to be run separately, divided between the city and county. He argued this would lead to administrative duplicities and increased costs.

Jackson County broke ground on its new $301 million detention center one year ago.

The new county jail will be located along U.S. 40 Highway near the Blue River where Heart Village Mobile Home Park used to be. The owner of the mobile home park sold the property to the county in July 2021, requiring residents to relocate.

The county’s approved jail design includes 1,000 beds, as well as rooms for programming for those in the jail. O’Neill says the city will only need 200-300 beds.

Jackson County estimates the new jail will be finished in fall 2025.