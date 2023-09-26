KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City auditor’s office will present findings from an audit of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Wednesday.

The audit is meant to improve the police department’s budgeting process and increase transparency, so taxpayers can see how their dollars are being spent.

According to the City Auditor’s Office, police chief Stacey Graves has agreed in part with the recommendation from the audit.

The audit is part of an ordinance passed in March of 2022 by the city council. It involves not only establishing a fund called the community policing and prevention fund but also requires the city auditor to conduct quarterly audits.

Wednesday’s audit is the final audit for these funds of $33.36 million.

The main recommendation from this latest audit is for the police department to submit an amended budget to the police board of commissioners, showing line item spending like salary increases and hiring officers.

Here are the findings:

The auditor is submitting quarterly reports to see how taxpayer money is being spent on policing.

The audit has found that Kansas City Police distributed the money properly so far, but it suggests the department submit an amended budget showing various changes that have occurred line by line.

The auditor’s office will present the recommendation to the police board of commissioners on Wednesday morning at 9:30.