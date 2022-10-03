KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-month-old baby has died from her injuries following a shooting last week.

Kansas City Police said Desiree Bowden died following a shooting at 25th and Hardesty Monday afternoon. Davon Bowden, 27, also died in the shooting.

A third victim was injured in the shooting, but is expected to survive. Police have not released that victim’s identity.

Another child was in the house at the time of the shooting, but was not injured.

Detectives said they have identified everyone involved in the shooting and are not looking for any suspects.

