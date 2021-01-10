Kansas City Ballet cancels remainder of 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Ballet has announced that it has canceled the remainder of its original 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic.

“While several of us have felt for some time now that the conditions would not be conducive to returning safely to the Performing Arts Center in the foreseeable future given the growing virulence of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were hesitant to firmly commit to that decision prematurely,” said executive director Jeffrey Bentley. “It now seems implausible that the remainder of this season can be safely and responsibly produced. The disappointment of course is palpable here at the Ballet offices. But now we focus on the future.”

Bentley said over the next several month they will be presenting a series of online performances of new choreography by several gifted choreographers.

The Ballet’s leadership team is examining options for the opening of the 2021-2022 season.

“While responsible planning efforts must take into account the likely continuing presence of the virus, we are hopeful that the vaccine distribution currently underway will augur live performances and a return to the Kauffman Center stage,” Bentley said. “There are a variety of programming scenarios under consideration with a few months yet to make firm(ish) decisions. We will be sure to let you know as these options solidify.”

Ticketholders will be contacted soon or can call the box office at 816-931-8993.