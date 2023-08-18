PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Kansas City Ballet is extending its reach by opening a multi-million dollar facility in Prairie Village, Kansas.

They held an open house on Friday to show off the newly renovated facility.

The new $2.1 million space will double the number of studios, expanding the footprint from 3,400 square feet to nearly 12,000 square feet.

This expansion allows them to expand their programming to provide a wider range of classes for people of all ages and skill levels.

One of the studios will be dedicated to “adaptive dance” for students with different cognitive and physical abilities.

“We’re in the business of making dreams come true for kids coming to the studio for the first time or folks coming to the studio to watch our dancers, and for folks who have special needs or adaptive needs, we will finally be able to serve them adequately as well and give them the opportunity to dream about dance,” said KC Ballet Executive Director David Gray.

For more information about the studio or a schedule of classes, see here.