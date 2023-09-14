A Kansas City establishment has earned a top 10 spot for the best bars and restaurants to enjoy champagne.

The Champagne Bureau USA released its second annual list, which includes honorees in places such as Boston, New Orleans, New York and Sacramento.

Ça Va, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave., became the area’s first champagne bar in 2014. It features a wide selection of champagne and sparkling wine from places such as South Africa, England and Missouri.

Its niche is sourcing wine from small producers who “know their terroir and nurture their grapes,” according to Ça Va’s website. Howard Hanna, a James Beard Award semifinalist, is among the owners.

In 2018, Ça Va also was recognized by Food & Wine magazine as part of a feature highlighting Kansas City’s momentum in the cocktail scene. It described Ça Va as “a welcome respite in a section of town with a bit of a rowdy, late-night rep” that exudes “romantic Parisian vibes.”

See the full list in the Kansas City Business Journal.