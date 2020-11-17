Kansas City bar employees frustrated with new COVID-19 order on closing time, capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local bars are speaking out Monday against the new COVID-19 restrictions, saying they’ll hurt their business.

Quaff Bar & Grill in Kansas City has spaced out tables, temperature checks and hand sanitizer at the door, and forms for patrons to fill out for contact tracing purposes. Staff believes they’ve gone above and beyond when it comes to coronavirus precautions.

But starting Friday, they’ll have to close at 10 p.m. and limit capacity to 50%.

“That tends to be our busiest time,” bartender Gilbert Lopez said. “We’re one of the later bars open, so we get other staff from other bars trying to get a nightcap in, and so we’re not going to be getting that. So it’s definitely going to hit us.”

Also in the order, Mayor Quinton Lucas said masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.

“We recognize the challenge, but we also recognize that particularly in the later hours through our health department enforcement, we’ve seen lax enforcement from private actors of rules relating to social distancing, lax enforcement of mask requirements,” Lucas said.

Server Samm Floth said they’re already enforcing the masks, but business has taken a recent hit.

“It has been horrific, unfortunately,” Floth said.

Jackson and Wyandotte counties will be enforcing similar rules, but their order isn’t uniform with Kansas City’s. And over in Johnson County, bars and restaurants are allowed to stay open until midnight.

Floth is worried they’ll lose business to them, especially from people out to watch a 7 p.m. kickoff who don’t want to be kicked out of the bar at 10 p.m.

“They are going to be irritated, so that’s going to affect our tips,” Floth said. “And we are on a low, low salary.”

The restrictions take effect Friday and go until mid-January.