Kansas City bars, restaurants welcome customers inside with safety precautions in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bars, restaurants and some other KC businesses are now finally able to reopen.

And in some parts of the city, it was like releasing birds from a cage on Friday.

“We have been cooped up for eight weeks or so,” Brookside resident Garrett Klinger said. “We just wanted to come out and support the local community, have a little fun and get out of the house.”

When Klinger and Carlier Askamit saw online that one of their favorite haunts was open Friday, they bolted out of the house to Charlie Hooper’s Bar and Grill.

Since it was allowed to be open until 3 a.m., general manager George Clarke had a soft opening at midnight.

“It was kind of fun, you know. Had a few customers in here, a few regulars, got to see some familiar faces,” Clarke said. “It was great.”

While it’s important to have fun, it’s not funny business for Clarke. Safety is his top priority.

Customers who visit his restaurant will see frequent sanitation, servers wearing masks and gloves, greeting customers from a distance and quickly delivering food to tables.

“We want you to be safe, but we also want to be safe,” Clarke said. “So as long as you respect our rights, we are going to respond back to your right and will keep everybody safe.”

Guidelines are posted throughout the space, and they’re strictly enforced.

“You abide by our guidelines, or you will be asked to leave.”

Safety is also a priority downtown at the Milwaukee Delicatessen. Owner John Gerner set up one door for takeout and delivery and another for people sitting down to eat. Those customers must wait to be seated.

“It’s been great. I mean, people are drinking beer from the tap, which hasn’t happened in quite a while, so we are happy about that,” Gerner said.

Craig Soverign and his wife moved downtown in January because they wanted to be apart of the energy and all the great things going on.

Just as they were really beginning to explore after the winter weather stopped, COVID-19 pushed them back inside.

“I’s not been the experience we were expecting, but we’re glad to see some semblance coming back of the new normal as they’re saying,” he said.

While restaurant owners are prepared to take a hit during the slow roll back to normal, Gerner said at some point more people are going to have to come out and keep places like his in business.