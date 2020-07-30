Kansas City baseball legend Buck O’Neil cutout sits in his Legacy Seat at Kauffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John “Buck” O’Neil is in the house.

The image of the former Negro Leagues athlete and MLB coach and scout has arrived at Kauffman Stadium a day ahead of the 2020 home opener. His cutout sits in his usual Legacy Seat.

As officials continue to restrict large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Royals created the Fanbassador program. The goal was to sell cutouts to raise money for the coronavirus pandemic.

The team capped the cutouts at 700 fans and 100 “dignitaries.” Among them now sits Buck O’Neil.

The Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat is used during normal seasons to honor members of the community. Although the Royals can’t do with without fans in the stands, the team will select an honoree to be recognized on Fridays across our social media platforms and on the Royals website.

The Royals will play the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 31. Its the first home game in the shortened 60-game MLB season.

It’s official, KC! Legendary Negro Leagues ball player and MLB coach & scout John “Buck” O’Neil has arrived in his legacy seat in time for tomorrow’s @Royals home opener against the @whitesox.

💙💙💙 I know @nlbmprez loves this too.

📸: @TobyKCR ^JC pic.twitter.com/z1aekJmYq4 — FOX4 News (@fox4kc) July 30, 2020