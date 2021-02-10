Kansas City-based Bar K to open new dog park in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based Bar K is gearing up to open their first dog park location in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Bar K dog park will be located at 4565 McRee Avenue, just south of Forest Park.

The new development will include indoor and outdoor play areas for the dogs as well as a restaurant and event space.

Bar K will also create a dog adoption and pet education facility in partnership with Petfinder.com. The facility will also be home to a doggie daycare and grooming salon in partnership with St. Louis-based Kennelwood.

“We can’t wait to bring the Bar K experience to the people and dogs of St. Louis,” said Leib Dodell, the company’s co-founder. “The facility is going to be paradise for dog lovers, and we couldn’t be happier that Green Street and HDA will be part of our new community.”

The project is expected to cost $20 million. The dog park, grooming salon and daycare will create nearly 200 jobs and construction on the project will create 150 jobs.

Pet owners have flocked to Bar K since it opened on Kansas City’s riverfront in 2018. The St. Louis location is scheduled to open in October 2021.