KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lifted Spirits, based in Kansas City, won three of the top awards at the New York International Spirits Competition.

The newly-crowned Missouri Gin Distillery of the Year earned a Gold and Double Gold distinction for two of their products.

Supernova Navy Strength Gin – Double Gold

Bold Gin – Gold

Twenty-five gin’s were awarded Gold and only six gin’s in the entire competition were given the Double Gold. Double Gold is the highest possible individual spirit award.

“While awards aren’t everything, this recognition is a validation of the hard work and creativity that we pour into making our spirits,” Lifted Spirits CEO & Founder Michael Stuckey said. “We’re excited to use this momentum to keep dreaming up the high-quality, unique spirits we’re known for.”

The NYISC receives 1,400 entries from 39 countries.