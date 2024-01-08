KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a minute since the last pounding of snow in Cowtown, and some Kansas City plow drivers are raring to go.

But there’s an order to this sort of response and, as of Monday afternoon, crews we’re still in the pre-treatment phase.

But the city is anticipating the snow situation will accelerate overnight as they head into their 24-hour-a-day response.

Kansas City is planning to spread a lot of salt heading into Monday evening and early Tuesday with 300 trucks hitting the roads and about 400 drivers working in shifts.

Those drivers are people like Luis Aceves who shifted over temporarily from the public safety department.

“Right now I don’t think we’re spreading a whole lot, just cause it’s mostly raining,” Aceves said.

“I’m actually from Wisconsin myself, so I like the snow. I don’t mind it,” he said. “The weather here is wild. It can be 70 degrees in December and then 10 the next day.”

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt said his goal is to improve the city’s snow response year-to-year, showing off iPads with red denoting an unplowed roads on a map. Like a video game, drivers will have the goal to turn all those red streets green by plowing them.

“Even with things as simple as shift change, how we can make that process faster, getting more drivers, making sure we’ve got more trucks available,” Platt said.

Platt also said, unlike what FOX4 has heard from other agencies, they’re not facing a plow driver shortage.

“We’re just asking everybody to stay home and be safe and let our snow crews do their work and clear the roads. And if you can, wait for that errand or that trip out,” Platt said.