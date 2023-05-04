KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist dies from his injuries after crashing into a dump truck last month.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on April 13 at Truman Road and Kensington Avenue.

Police said the bicyclist was traveling north on Kensington and was holding a very large cauldron pot.

The bicyclist failed to stop at a stop sign, according to police, and rode onto Truman Road right into the side of a Freightliner truck.

Police said the bicyclist was ejected onto the road. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.