Kansas City Black-owned business joins fight against COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –At a time when so many small businesses are closing due to COVID-19, the virus has prompted a brand-new business to open in Kansas City.

Owners at Smart Sanitizing Solutions say it’s the first businesses of its kind anywhere, dedicated to keeping businesses, homes and even your cars germ free.

The store, located in the northland, held its grand opening on Saturday, November 14.

It sells hard to come by cleaning and sanitizing products, many of them are hospital grade and are not readily available elsewhere.

The new company installs Hepa filters in HVAC systems and uses electrostatic foggers to sanitize almost any surface.

“This is the electrostatic fogger that wraps around all the surfaces. everything is going to be covered safe period this is what they use in airplanes in restaurants schools so now we can bring this into your home,” Priscilla weeks of Smart Sanitizing Solutions said.

Owners say it’s especially important to get your home sanitized before any guests come for the holidays.

They believe their business will continue to be relevant long after COVID-19 passes, because their fogging systems kill all kinds of germs and bacteria, not just the coronavirus.