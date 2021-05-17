Kansas City boy with autism missing after walking away from Indiana hotel

HAMMOND, Ind. — Authorities in Northwest Indiana are searching for a missing Kansas City boy with autism who walked away from a hotel on Saturday.

The Hammond Police Department said 12-year-old Kyrin Carter, from Kansas City, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th Street around 12:30 p.m.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Kyrin was wearing dark blue shorts with light blue stripe and a blue short sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes.

Family said Kyrin is non-verbal, but highly functional.

According to police, he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to check their garages, sheds and swimming pools. They are also asking people to check inside vehicles on their property in case he is hiding.

Family is in the area for an engagement party. Family and dozens of volunteers and searching a 4-mile radius around the hotel.

“I just want him to make it back home in one piece,” mother Danielle Duckworth said. “That’s all I want.”

On Monday, authorities are focusing their search efforts on the Little Calumet River.

Police said due to him having autism, a stranger may scare him if located. Residents are asked to call 911 and keep your sights on him until officers arrive.

