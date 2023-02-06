KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new daily high record temperature has been set for February 6.

Kansas City International Airport reached a temperature of 71 degrees Monday. The previous daily record for Feb. 6 was 70 degrees set in 1904, back when Theodore Roosevelt was president and the Olympics were in St. Louis.

A temperature of 60 or greater have only happened seven times on Feb. 6, according to the National Weather Service. Only 8.5% of February days reach the 60s.

The FOX4 Weather team says a cold front is moving through the area Monday evening which will help moderate temperatures a bit. Only isolated sprinkles are expected after sunset on the Missouri side.

Tuesday is expected be partly sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees.