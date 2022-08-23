KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s oldest parks is getting a massive makeover.

Crews will break ground on an improvement project at Budd Park Wednesday morning.

KC Parks plans to improve sidewalks and trails in the area. It will also install a concrete loop trail inside the park to replace the current asphalt trail.

Crews have already added new sidewalks along the park and poured two shelter pads. One pad is located at the north playground. The other is near the park’s pool.

Last year a new Mini Pitch at the existing tennis courts was added to the park.

The upgrades are just some of the plans the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department has to improve parks across the city,

In June, the department announced a plan to spend spend millions of dollars to update Budd Park and seven other parks across the city.

It also plans to build a new aquatic facility at Southeast Community Center in Swope Park. The facility will include a zero-depth entry pool, spray features, and a deep pool for lap swimming. It is expected to open late next year.

