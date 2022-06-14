KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the National Weather Service, Kansas City broke the record for the warmest daily low temperature set back in 1953.

On Monday, June 13, the lowest temperature registered 81-degrees, breaking the previous record of 79-degrees.

To put this record in context, there have only ever been 81 days on the entire 134-year period of record for KC that have had warmer low temperatures for any date! The last time we had a warmer low temperature for a day was on 8/1/2006…almost 16 years ago! @NWSKansasCity

At 4 a.m. on Monday, is was 84-degrees with a heat index of 92, breaking through the normal daily high of 84.

Kansas City is in the midst of a heat advisory that is set to last through Wednesday. Temperatures are forecasted in the high-90s with heat indices breaking into the 100s.

The heat prompted the cities in the metro to open cooling centers to help people get out of the heat.

Evergy took control of some customers’ thermostats on Monday to avoid straining the power grid.

The National Weather Service reminds residents to be cautious of the high heat and humidity and to take precaution to stay hydrated and cool when going out in the sun.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas

Avoid strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day

Check on elderly family members

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Watch for signs of heat stroke

Drink water

