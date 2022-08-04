KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A brother and sister plead guilty to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

Samuel David, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm during a crime. His sister, 24-year-old Rochelle David pleaded guilty to the same charges in April.

Prosecutors said the crime started when Rochelle ordered a pizza in October 2020. Prosecutors said the two siblings, along with Ennice Ross, used the delivery to lure the driver to Rochelle’s apartment.

When the driver arrived, Samuel David and Ross confronted him in the parking lot. According to court documents, Ross showed the driver he had a gun in his waistband and they demanded money.

Samuel David went through the driver’s pockets, taking a wallet and knife from him. They also took $100 in cash from the driver’s vehicle.

When that wasn’t enough, prosecutors said the three thieves ordered the delivery driver to take them to an ATM to withdraw more money from his bank account.

Samuel David tried to use the driver’s ATM card, but court documents show the withdrawal didn’t go through.

At that point, prosecutors alleged Samuel David ordered the delivery driver to take them to the Gladstone home where he lived with his parents.

When they arrived, the paperwork shows Ross stayed with the driver’s parents while Samuel David walked the driver to his room. The driver opened a safe and handed him cash.

Samuel David and Ross then left the residence.

Four days later, police were searching for Rochelle David in connection with an unrelated homicide investigation.

Officers noticed her leave her apartment with her brother and Ross.

Court documents show Ross started shooting at the officers when they stopped David’s car. The officers returned fire, killing Ross.

Samuel and Rochelle David each face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole for the robbery, plus a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years on the weapons charge.

