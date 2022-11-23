Kansas City police investigate a double shooting near the East Patrol campus on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo by Jonathan Ketz/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two brothers from Kansas City, Missouri are facing charges connected to a double homicide Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 20-year-old Marques Derrick Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Marquan D. Smith with two first-degree murder charges, three armed criminal action charges and an unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just after 1 p.m. Tuesday near E. 28th Street and Prospect Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found two 20-year-old men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds with no signs of life. They were pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Montez Mack and Leerick Kelley.

Court records say multiple 911 callers reported seeing two men involving in the shooting run from the scene, jumping fences and running east, behind houses from Prospect on Lockridge Avenue.

Much of the shooting was also captured on videos from city and other cameras.

Prosecutors have requested both suspects be held on no bond.

The two brothers were later located with Marquan Smith holding an AR style rifle, according to court records. While giving verbal commands to drop the weapon, both men kept running. They were both eventually, taken into custody by officers.

