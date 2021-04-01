Kansas City budget talks continue with zoo, WWI Museum and more underfunded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Kansas City council members, budget talks continue even after they voted to pass a $1.73 billion budget just last week.

As it stands right now, Kansas City’s share of funding for cultural organizations like the Kansas City Zoo and the National World War I Museum and Memorial have been slashed by 50%. But council members are looking at how to refund those cuts with federal COVID-19 relief money.

Generally, any city budget gets amended, but the injection of “CARES dollars” — approximately $195 million from the federal government over two years — will make upcoming amendments a whole different animal.

City council members are looking to the city manager for guidance because right now, by ordinance, many beloved Kansas City spots are dramatically underfunded.

“This is a unique budget year. We had to initially cut $70 million out of the budget, and that was tough,” First District Councilman At-Large Kevin O’Neill said Thursday.

O’Neill co-sponsored the approved resolution, which calls on the city manager to give a presentation that will include ideas on how to restore 39% of the 50% reduction in programmatic funding.

Some council members are actually wanting to fully fund specific items like the zoo, O’Neill said.

“So right now we’re kind of waiting for him to come back with some suggestions on how to spend that money,” O’Neil said.

Per that resolution, the discussion on how Kansas City will start spending CARES dollars should start in about two weeks. The city should receive its first tranche of federal dollars — about $97 million — within 30 days.