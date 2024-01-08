KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area business owner was shot and killed over the weekend in Kansas City, police say.

John Bartrom was the victim of a homicide near 62nd Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. The 46-year-old is the founder of Jericho Home Improvements.

There are still a lot of questions in this case, but Kansas City police said they have one person in custody for further investigation.

FOX4 called the Jericho Home Improvements office and were told they would not comment as it’s an open investigation.

KCPD officers were dispatched to the area of 62nd Street and Prospect Avenue for an EMS call just after midnight Sunday.

Officers found Bartrom lying unresponsive in a nearby business parking lot. Officers later discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

FOX4 has been in contact with KCPD and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, but at this time, we haven’t received any additional information about the investigation.