Kansas City businesses, restaurants nervous about effects of new COVID-19 restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a new set of restrictions for gatherings and businesses to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Although there are still four days until these new guidelines go into effect on Friday, they already have many local business owners even more uncertain about the future.

“We are in the toughest moment since this virus came into our communities, and overcoming this crisis requires an aggressive and immediate response,” Lucas said in a statement about the guidelines.

Lucas’s new order includes the following:

All indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people maximum.

Restaurants, taverns, and all other venues, including wedding and other event spaces, shall close at 10 p.m., require social distancing between different parties, and limit the number of occupants indoors to no more than 50% of building occupancy.

Indoor and outdoor patrons at these facilities must be seated, and also masked at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Indoor and outdoor parties are limited to a maximum of 10 people and parties shall be spaced with no less than 6 feet of distance between themselves and individuals from any other parties.

Restaurants, taverns, and bars must immediately report known COVID-19 cases to the Kansas City Health Department.

Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces with more than one person per room, and outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Patrons of gyms, fitness, and recreational centers, including city, school, and other publicly-owned and managed facilities are required to wear masks at all times, and these establishments are limited to no more than 50 percent capacity.

Owners at businesses like Johnny’s Tavern and Messenger Coffee Company in Kansas City spent most of the afternoon in meetings, trying to find ways to adapt.

Businesses that don’t comply to the new guidelines could be fined or have their license revoked.

Some told FOX4 that punishing struggling businesses seems unfair.

“I know so many people that own local businesses here in Kansas City that are struggling so hard,” resident Carrine Spinks said. “They are getting no help, so I think it’s really tough to invoke such harsh penalties on people that are just desperate to survive.”

But Darren Moon, part-owner of decoration company Holiday FX, said as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many businesses began to prepare for more restrictions.

Issac Hodges, vice president of sales at Messenger Coffee Company, said in March he had to layoff 120 employees. He said it was the hardest day of his professional life,

He isn’t sure if the new guidelines will cause a second round of layoffs, but he’s hopeful.

“I hope we never have to go through that again, but at the same time, I know we can make it through to the other side because of what we’ve been through. We’ll do it together,” Hodges said.

Weddings will also be heavily affected by these new guidelines. Starting Friday, all indoor weddings must be 10 people or less unless they have prior approval from the Kansas City Health Department.

“It’s very simple. Every wedding, every Thanksgiving, every large gathering is a potential for community spread,” Lucas said.

The order is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. at the beginning of Friday, November 20, 2020. It is set to expire with the extended Third Amended Emergency Proclamation on Jan. 16.

Those who want to report order violations can do so through the city’s violation email. Dr. Rex Archer, the city’s health department director, said his department has followed up with dozens of complaints. Lucas also said police will be involved in enforcement if need be.