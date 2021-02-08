Kansas City cancels recycling, bulky item pickup for week so crews can focus on snow plowing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will be running trash pickup only for the rest of the week, starting Tuesday, Feb. 9, so that more drivers will be available to plow snow.

Kansas City Public Works said Monday that recycling pickup and bulky item appointments for the week have been canceled so these drivers can plow roads. This will continue through Feb. 13.

On Monday, the city delayed trash services by one day as dozens of city workers were out working roads. So those that normally have pickup on Monday will have it picked up Tuesday. If your trash pickup normally occurs on Friday, this week it’ll happen on Saturday.

Check on road conditions and whether a snow plow has been over your route here.

A spokesperson for KC Public Works said more than 200 employees from Solid Waste, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and KC Water are all pitching in to salt and plow roads. This is the fifth day in a row of snow operations in Kansas City.

Arctic conditions remain in place throughout the region and temperatures will get even colder this weekend. Snow and freezing rain are expected at various points throughout the week.