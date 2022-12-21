KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city pauses trash collection to focus on snow removal, but it will mean that homeowners will have a lot of trash piling up.

Kansas City, Missouri, implemented its plan to shift employees from trash to snowplow patrol during the storm.

To do that, the city announced it canceled Thursday and Friday recycling and trash collection.

According to the city, all trash, recycling, and bulky item pick-up appointments for those two days will now be picked up the following Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s trash will now be collected Friday, Dec. 30

Friday’s trash will now be collected Saturday, Dec. 31

Due to trash amnesty and the delay in pickup, impacted residents will be able to leave out a total of 14 bags without tags next week. There is no limit on curbside recycling.

