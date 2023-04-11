KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new $36 million sports complex in Kansas City’s Northland is now open.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Sporting KC hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Central Bank Sporting Complex on Tuesday.

The 76-acre complex, located at Highway 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive, will serve as host for numerous sporting events. Sporting KC will oversee operations.

There are 10 multisport turf fields that can be used for events year round, which means less travel for local soccer families.

“They had heard from so many parents and so many families, and I know some of you are in this group,” Lucas said. “That drive for 9 p.m. soccer games, 45 minutes from here, who are going all around the region and were always leaving your community and your neighborhoods. We are so glad to have this opportunity here in Kansas City North.”

In addition to soccer, the fields can be used for baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse and other sports.