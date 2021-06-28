Kansas City charter school fields first football team, without a field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Gators of KIPP Endeavor Academy are breaking new ground this summer, fielding the charter school’s first-ever football team.

The only hitch; the Gators don’t yet have home turf to call their own.

“We’re in the parking lot,” said head coach Scorpio Horn. “Not that we’re crying about it or upset about it, we just want to get better, we want to have better facilities.”

Horn is teaching the finer points of the game to the incoming freshman class at KIPP Endeavor. The school will start with a freshman-only squad for its inaugural season this fall, with a schedule stacked with all away games.

“Our kids deserve everything that any other football player in the inner city has,” Horn told FOX4. “And our job right now is to build a facility.”

Horn and board members at the charter school say they have identified a plot of land not far from the school, but will likely need to raise about $3 million to make their field of dreams a reality.

“We’re really going to need this community to step behind what we’re trying to do,” Horn said. “We understand and respect that we’re a charter school, but all these kids are from the same community and they deserve to play and compete just like any other kid.”

If you’d like to help the school raise funds for a new facility, you can email the school’s athletic director, Michael Cobbins, at mcobbins@kippkc.org or by calling (816) 716-9108.