KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight police chase in Kansas City, Missouri ended in a two-vehicle crash, sending multiple people to the hospital.

Kansas City police officers attempted to stop the driver of a white Chevrolet Malibu over a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop, according to Kansas City police and began speeding north on Troost Avenue.

The officers ended the chase in the area of E. 76th and Troost.

Police said the suspect driver failed to stop for a red light at 75th and Troost and struck a gray Jeep Cherokee in the intersection that was traveling east on 75th.

KCPD said the suspect driver was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.

The driver and a child passenger in the Jeep were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.