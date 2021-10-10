Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills in a weather delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the Buffalo Bills 24-13 at halftime, their attempt at a second-half comeback will be delayed due to weather, with lighting in the vicinity of Arrowhead Stadium.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz is in the press box and captured a message to fans to seek shelter.

Event activity is being interrupted and they’re asking people to make their way to the concourse. pic.twitter.com/mcpiTqU7zl — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 11, 2021

The TV broadcast said the earliest that the game can resume is 9:30 p.m., local time, though the storm’s trajectory will likely push the restart later. FOX4’s Garry Frank has been following what’s developing as a wall of rain moving through the metro.

The storm is moving to the northeast at 45 miles per hour, with the heaviest rains along the state line.

(9:26p) Settle in, #ChiefsKingdom, it's going to be a minute. Looking to be at least until 10p on this current trend. pic.twitter.com/G6ywVfPcJX — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) October 11, 2021

