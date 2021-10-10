Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills in a weather delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City Chiefs trailing the Buffalo Bills 24-13 at halftime, their attempt at a second-half comeback will be delayed due to weather, with lighting in the vicinity of Arrowhead Stadium.
FOX4’s Harold Kuntz is in the press box and captured a message to fans to seek shelter.
The TV broadcast said the earliest that the game can resume is 9:30 p.m., local time, though the storm’s trajectory will likely push the restart later. FOX4’s Garry Frank has been following what’s developing as a wall of rain moving through the metro.
The storm is moving to the northeast at 45 miles per hour, with the heaviest rains along the state line.
FOX4 will continue to follow developments with the weather and the delay, refresh this page for updates.