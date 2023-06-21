KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got the ring, now they’re ready to show off the bling.

A week after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LVII rings, the team dropped news about the “Chiefs Champions Tour.”

The organization said the tour will give fans outside of the Kansas City metro a better chance to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LVII win.

The Chiefs Champions Tour is designed around the Lombardi Trophy. Every stop will be slightly different. Some will even include appearances by KC Wolf, Chiefs Cheerleaders, and the Rumble drumline.

Chiefs Champions Tour Schedule

Saturday, June 24 Omaha Omaha Baseball Village at The Old Mattress Factory

Tuesday-Wednesday, June 27-28 Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri State House

Saturday, July 1 Wichita Scheels Grand Opening Celebration

Sunday, July 16 Leawood Helzberg Diamonds

Monday, July 17 Topeka Kansas State House

Sunday, July 23 Newton, Iowa Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway

Saturday, July 29 St. Joseph, Mo. Back Together Weekend at Chiefs Training Camp

Saturday, August 12 Lenexa Lenexa Farmers Market

Saturday, August 19 Des Moines Downtown Des Moines Farmers Market

Friday, September 1 Kansas City, Mo. First Fridays with the Chiefs



The Chiefs said this is the first time the franchise has hosted a mobile celebration tour like this one.

The Chiefs also plan to add additional stops to the list throughout the summer.