WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs fans are celebrating the team’s AFC Championship all the way to Washington, D.C.

Several congressional lawmakers representing the Kansas City area say they are thrilled to be a member of Chiefs Kingdom, collecting wagers on the AFC Championship game, and heading to the Super Bowl.

“Never doubted the @Chiefs for a second! Looking forward to enjoying some Skyline chili with @RepDavids and seeing @GregLandsman sport that beautiful #ChiefsKingdom Red in the halls of the Capitol!” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) tweeted.

Rep. Mark Alford (R-Mo.) congratulated the Chiefs on the victory with an address from the House floor Monday morning.

“Like many Missourians, I could not be prouder of the effort put forth by the Chiefs last night,” Alford said in the speech.

Congratulations to MY Kansas City Chiefs!



Thank you @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and Joseph Ossai for their efforts last night. #ChiefsKingdom to the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/IrwgNKIlib — Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) January 30, 2023

Alford thanked injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce on their effort and dedication on the field during the game. He also thanked Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for making the field goal that won the game.

But the speech didn’t end there.

“While I hope Eli Apple has fun in Cancun, I also hope he, Mayor Mayor Jabroni, and the rest of the Cincinnati fan base learned a valuable lesson last night – it is called ARROWHEAD Stadium! It’s the toughest place to play in the National Football League with the strongest fanbase,” Alford said.

The celebration also stretched across state lines to lawmakers from Kansas.

“The Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LVII! Let’s go! #ChiefsKingdom,” Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) tweeted Monday.

“Start icing Patrick’s ankle now!!!! Super Bowl here we come!” wrote Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) on Monday night.

The Chiefs and Eagles meet in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, which will air on FOX4.