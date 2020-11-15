Kansas City Chiefs host ‘Toys for Tots drive’ at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –For 55 years The Kansas City Chiefs have hosted a Christmas drive for toys for tots. Due to COVID-19, this year looked a little different.

The Chiefs teamed up with Geha and put on a drive-through toy drive at Union Station on Saturday. KC Wolf and some of the Chiefs cheerleaders were on hand with members of the Marine Corps to take the toys curbside and to load up the truck.

Organizers think this year, more families than ever will need a little help putting something under their tree for Christmas.

“I think we are definitely going to need to raise more toys than toys for tots usually does because the need is so high right now,” Lisa Kettler, Geha, said.

The first 100 people who donated received a swag bag with Geha items, coffee, a Patrick Mahomes headband, chief swags and other items from union station businesses.