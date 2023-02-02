GLENDALE, Ariz. — Crews are starring to help the Kansas City Chiefs put their mark on State Farm Stadium where Super Bowl LVII will be played.

Legendary Chiefs groundkeeper George Toma is already in Glendale supervising field conditions inside State Farm Stadium. Toma has worked on the field for every Super Bowl.

This year he worked with Travis Hogan, head groundskeeper for the Kansas City Chiefs, and other experts.

Hogan tweeted pictures showing the initial coat of paint on the Chiefs logo in the end zone is already complete. As is the nearby KC Arrowhead.

Chiefs logo painted in red in the end zone of State Farm Stadium ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2023. (FOX10 Phoenix photo)

They’re working to complete the field and make sure it is in perfect shape for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

Super Bowl LVII banners and other signage is also being added inside and around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, as you can see in the video player at the top of the page.

The stadium will be in the spotlight as millions of people around the world tune in to watch the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII February 12.