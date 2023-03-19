GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD )– First Kansas City Chief and Super Bowl LVII Champion. Now a member of the team has another title to add to his name.

Safety Justin Reid makes a living helping the Chiefs defense on the football field. After this weekend he’ll also be defending his hometown, at least in spirit.

“All the men and women at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office want to make you the honorary Sheriff of Ascension Parish,” Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish said.

The sheriff gave Reid the honor when the Chiefs star returned to his hometown.

It took weeks to plan the homecoming, allowing Reid to spend time with family and friends in Ascension Parish.

“None of us get to where we are by ourselves. We have to have support and the support of the community. It’s important not only to me and my family but for everybody, ” Eric Reid Sr., Justin Reid’s father, said.

Reid is paying that idea forward through his J. Reid Indeed Foundation.

“If you believe it, you can achieve it,” said Reid. “Always put the work first. Don’t cut corners and chase your dreams.”

The J. Reid Indeed Foundation gives back to the community by serving children and families in many areas of Louisiana, Kansas City, and Houston. The foundation’s focus is to provide resources in nutrition, and technology and give opportunities for athletics.

“We want to introduce opportunities to our kids and people that otherwise wouldn’t have opportunities to get into that space,” Reid said.