KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Not with a fizzle, but with a bang, that’s how the Kansas City Chiefs plan to close out 2023.

Wednesday, the Chiefs announced plans to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

Ending the year with a bang.



Chiefs vs. Bengals. New Year's Eve. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GeIV1fFFXY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

It’s a rematch of the AFC Championship, as quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow face off in the week 17 game. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, December 31.

NFL will release the full schedules Thursday at 7 p.m.